Shenzhen Salubris Pharma identifies new IL-17A inhibitors

Feb. 12, 2026
Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has synthesized interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of arthritis and psoriasis.
