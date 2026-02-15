BioWorld - Sunday, February 15, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Yuhan patents new TREM2 agonists

Feb. 12, 2026
Yuhan Corp. has disclosed triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) agonists described as potentially useful for the treatment of neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents