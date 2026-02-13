BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
Infection

Eradivir selects RSV development candidate

Feb. 13, 2026
Eradivir Inc. has nominated EV-148 as its development candidate for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
