Neurology/psychiatric

Nxera announces partner program updates

Feb. 13, 2026
Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd. has announced the achievement of an early development milestone by Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc for ORX-489, triggering a payment to Nxera under the companies’ research collaboration.
