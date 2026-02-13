BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
Cancer

Kymera Therapeutics discloses new STAT6 inhibitors

Feb. 13, 2026
Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has reported signal transducer and activator of transcription 6 (STAT6) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents