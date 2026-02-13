BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Ewha Womans University identifies new BTK inhibitors

Feb. 13, 2026
Ewha Womans University has reported Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors described as potentially useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease and cancer.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents