New CBL-B inhibitors reported in Aurigene Oncology patent

Feb. 13, 2026
Aurigene Oncology Ltd. has identified compounds acting as E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
