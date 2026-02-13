BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Dwarfism golden gate? Bridgebio’s infigratinib phase III hits
Feb. 12, 2026
By
Randy Osborne
Bridgebio Pharma Inc. kept the phase III wins coming, this time with positive top-line results from Propel 3, the global phase III pivotal study of oral infigratinib, designed to inhibit FGFR3 signaling in children with achondroplasia.
