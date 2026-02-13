BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
Dwarfism golden gate? Bridgebio’s infigratinib phase III hits

Feb. 12, 2026
By Randy Osborne
Bridgebio Pharma Inc. kept the phase III wins coming, this time with positive top-line results from Propel 3, the global phase III pivotal study of oral infigratinib, designed to inhibit FGFR3 signaling in children with achondroplasia.
