Newco news
Quantx raises $85M to advance oral immunology drugs
Feb. 12, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
After closing an oversubscribed $85 million series B round, Quantx Biosciences Inc. is gearing up to begin clinical trials of its two lead immunology compounds, a STAT6 oral small-molecule inhibitor and an IL-17 oral small-molecule inhibitor.
