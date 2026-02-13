BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Human-relevant models lining up to replace animal tests

Feb. 12, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The pressure to replace animal testing with human-relevant assays that are more predictive of human-drug responses has now reached a tipping point, and there is a movement toward greater acceptance of these potentially more translatable tests.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Gastrointestinal Hematologic Antibody-drug conjugate Europe U.S. EMA