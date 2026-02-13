BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for Feb. 12, 2026

Feb. 12, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Aim Immunotech, Avicanna, Envoy, Evogen, Galecto, Insight Molecular, Nasus, Neogap, Wellumio.
BioWorld Briefs Financings