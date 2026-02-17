BioWorld - Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Dermatologic

First-in-class pan-inflammasome blocker for hidradenitis suppurativa

Feb. 16, 2026
Researchers from Paratus Sciences Corp. presented the preclinical profile of PS-1001, a novel pan-inflammasome inhibitor designed to prevent IL-1β and IL-18 release.
