BioWorld - Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Cancer

Zymedi describes new KARS1 inhibitors for cancer metastasis

Feb. 16, 2026
Zymedi Co. Ltd. has patented lysyl-tRNA synthetase (KARS) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer metastasis.
