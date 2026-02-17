BioWorld - Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Cancer

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical reports ATR kinase inhibitors

Feb. 16, 2026
Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified serine/threonine-protein kinase ATR inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
