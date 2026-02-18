BioWorld - Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Immune

Asahi Kasei Pharma acquires rights to Alchemedicine compounds

Feb. 17, 2026
Alchemedicine Inc. and Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. have entered into an exclusive license agreement on lead HiSAP (high solubility and permeability) compounds owned by Alchemedicine.
