Inventisbio discovers PI3Kα mutant inhibitors

Feb. 17, 2026
Inventisbio Co. Ltd. and Inventisbio LLC have divulged compounds acting as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) E545K mutant inhibitors.
