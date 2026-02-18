BioWorld - Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Cancer

Merna Therapeutics prepares new polypeptides targeting sortilin

Feb. 17, 2026
Merna Therapeutics Inc. has discovered polypeptides targeting sortilin (neurotensin NTR3; NT3; Gp95) receptor. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
