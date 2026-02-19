BioWorld - Thursday, February 19, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Tyra Biosciences patents new FGFR inhibitors

Feb. 18, 2026
Tyra Biosciences Inc. has disclosed new indazole compounds acting as fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitors. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and developmental disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents