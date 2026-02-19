BioWorld - Thursday, February 19, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

5-HT2A receptor agonists divulged in University of California patent

Feb. 18, 2026
The University of California has reported new azocino[4,5,6-cd]indoles acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists and thus potentially useful for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.
