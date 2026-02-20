BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
» Asahi Kasei advances ETA receptor antagonist into clinic
Nephrology
Asahi Kasei advances ETA receptor antagonist into clinic
Feb. 19, 2026
Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. has advanced its novel endothelin ETA receptor antagonist AK-1960 into phase I in Japan for the treatment of various refractory diseases, such as chronic kidney disease.
BioWorld Science
