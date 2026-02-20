BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

Asahi Kasei advances ETA receptor antagonist into clinic

Feb. 19, 2026
No Comments
Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. has advanced its novel endothelin ETA receptor antagonist AK-1960 into phase I in Japan for the treatment of various refractory diseases, such as chronic kidney disease.
BioWorld Science Nephrology