Gastrointestinal

Stoked Bio licenses rights to enterololin for Crohn’s disease

Feb. 19, 2026
Stoked Bio Inc. has secured an exclusive global license from McMaster University for the patents covering enterololin, a promising narrow-spectrum antibiotic.
