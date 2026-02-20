BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Brain-targeted AAV gene therapy shows promise for CLN5 disease in mice

Feb. 19, 2026
No Comments
Researchers from University College London and collaborating institutions have recently published results from their study aiming to optimize gene therapy for CLN5 disease.
BioWorld Science Genetic/congenital Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy