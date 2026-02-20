BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cardiovascular

Affinia’s AFTX-201 designated EU orphan drug

Feb. 19, 2026
No Comments
Affinia Therapeutics Inc.’s AFTX-201 has been awarded orphan drug designation by the EMA for BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cardiovascular Gene therapy EMA Orphan drug