BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» East China Normal University synthesizes adenosine receptor antagonists
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
East China Normal University synthesizes adenosine receptor antagonists
Feb. 19, 2026
East China Normal University and Fudan University have jointly discovered tricyclic pyrimidine compounds acting as adenosine A2A and/or A2B receptor antagonists.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents