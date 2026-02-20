BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cancer

East China Normal University synthesizes adenosine receptor antagonists

Feb. 19, 2026
East China Normal University and Fudan University have jointly discovered tricyclic pyrimidine compounds acting as adenosine A2A and/or A2B receptor antagonists.
