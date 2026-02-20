BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cancer

CLK and/or DYRK inhibitors disclosed in Tarapeutics Science patent

Feb. 19, 2026
Tarapeutics Science Inc. has reported new pyrazolopyridine compounds acting as dual specificity protein kinase CLK and dual specificity tyrosine-phosphorylation-regulated kinase (DYRK) inhibitors.
