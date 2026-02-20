BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cancer

Onco3r Therapeutics discovers FGFR3 inhibitors

Feb. 19, 2026
Onco3r Therapeutics BV has divulged new fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer.
