Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai SIMR Biotech patents GABA-A α5 receptor inverse agonists

Feb. 19, 2026
Shanghai SIMR Biotech Co. Ltd. has prepared and tested new GABA-A receptor subunit α5 (GABRA5) inverse agonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease.
