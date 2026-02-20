BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Ocular

Subretinal NRF2 gene therapy preserves retinal function in dry AMD models

Feb. 20, 2026
Researchers from Harvard Medical School and Spark Therapeutics Inc. tested subretinal NRF2 gene therapy in dry AMD models to investigate whether it could relieve oxidative stress and inflammation.
