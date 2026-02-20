BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cardiovascular

G9A targeting may aid in cardiovascular pathology

Feb. 20, 2026
No Comments
The potential of G9A as a therapeutic target was investigated in vitro in vascular smooth muscle cells as well as in vivo in a murine model of vascular intimal hyperplasia.
