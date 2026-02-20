BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

New Ab selectively targeting latent TGF-β1 activation reduces tissue fibrosis with improved safety

Feb. 20, 2026
No Comments
Chugai Pharmaceutical has reported a new humanized antibody (Ab, SOF-10) that targets latent TGF-β1 and selectively blocks protease- and integrin αVβ8-mediated latent TGF-β1 activation.
BioWorld Science Cancer Inflammatory Antibody Immuno-oncology