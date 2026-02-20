BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cancer

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical identifies PARP-1 inhibitors

Feb. 20, 2026
Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp. has synthesized poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disorders.
