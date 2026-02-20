BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

NRF2 inhibitors reported in Genfleet Therapeutics patent

Feb. 20, 2026
Genfleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has identified new acryloyl compounds acting as nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NFE2-related factor 2; NFE2L2; NRF2) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents