BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical discovers TACC inhibitors

Feb. 20, 2026
Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented new transforming acidic coiled-coil-containing protein (TACC) inhibitors described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents