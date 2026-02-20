BioWorld - Friday, February 20, 2026
Cancer

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Biopharmaceutical synthesizes new compounds for cancer

Feb. 20, 2026
Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered anthracycline compounds potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
