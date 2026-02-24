BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Cancer

Bayer identifies SOS1 inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 23, 2026
Bayer AG has synthesized new son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors reported to useful for the treatment of cancer.
