Neurology/psychiatric

Emcure Pharmaceuticals reports HDAC inhibitors

Feb. 23, 2026
Work at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Peptris Technologies has led to the identification of new fused bicyclic heterocyclic derivatives acting as histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors.
