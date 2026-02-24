BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New TNF-α modulators disclosed in Sanofi/UCB patent

Feb. 23, 2026
Sanofi SA and UCB SA have jointly reported active metabolites of balinatunfib acting as TNF-α modulators.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents