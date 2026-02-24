BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

French researchers patent cathepsin D inhibitors

Feb. 23, 2026
Apmonia Therapeutics SAS, the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique and the Université de Reims Champagne Ardenne have disclosed LRP1-derived polypeptides acting as cathepsin D (CTSD) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents