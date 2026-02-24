BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Brise Pharmaceutical synthesizes new TRPM3 antagonists

Feb. 23, 2026
Brise Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has discovered carbocyclic or heterocyclic derivatives acting as transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily M member 3 (TRPM3) antagonists.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents