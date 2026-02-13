BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Quantx raises $85M to advance oral immunology drugs

Feb. 13, 2026
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
After closing an oversubscribed $85 million series B round, Quantx Biosciences Inc. is gearing up to begin clinical trials of its two lead immunology compounds, a STAT6 oral small-molecule inhibitor and an IL-17 oral small-molecule inhibitor.
BioWorld Science Financings Newco news Cancer Immune Small molecule Series B Asia-Pacific China U.S.