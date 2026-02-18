BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 18, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Med-tech deals and M&As start 2026 below last year’s norms
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech deals January 2026
Med-tech deals and M&As start 2026 below last year’s norms
Feb. 17, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Med-tech M&A activity opened 2026 at a slower pace, with January deal value totaling $665.33 million, coming in well below the 2025 monthly average of $3.51 billion and trailing most individual months last year.
BioWorld
Medical technology