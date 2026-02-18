BioWorld - Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Med-tech deals January 2026

Med-tech deals and M&As start 2026 below last year’s norms

Feb. 17, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech M&A activity opened 2026 at a slower pace, with January deal value totaling $665.33 million, coming in well below the 2025 monthly average of $3.51 billion and trailing most individual months last year.
