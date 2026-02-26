BioWorld - Thursday, February 26, 2026
Gastrointestinal

Spyre reports enhanced efficacy of anti-TL1A and anti-IL-23 combination

Feb. 25, 2026
Researchers from Spyre Therapeutics Inc. reported on the therapeutic efficacy of combining anti-TL1A and anti-IL-23 antibodies in preclinical models of colitis.
