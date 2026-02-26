BioWorld - Thursday, February 26, 2026
Immune

Covant Therapeutics patents FcRn antagonists

Feb. 25, 2026
Covant Therapeutics Operating Inc. has disclosed macrocyclic peptides acting as IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 (FcRn) antagonists.
