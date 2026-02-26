BioWorld - Thursday, February 26, 2026
BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
Cancer

Blossomhill Therapeutics reports new EGFR inhibitors

Feb. 25, 2026
Blossomhill Therapeutics Inc. has identified crystalline salts and cocrystals of EGFR (HER1; erbB1) inhibitors.
