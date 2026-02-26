BioWorld - Thursday, February 26, 2026
Cancer

PARG inhibitors disclosed in Avelos Therapeutics patent

Feb. 25, 2026
Avelos Therapeutics Inc. has reported poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
