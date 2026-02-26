BioWorld - Thursday, February 26, 2026
Cancer

Waverley Pharma synthesizes PARP-1 inhibitors

Feb. 25, 2026
Waverley Pharma Inc. has discovered substituted (3-hydroquinazolin-4-one) derivatives acting as poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors and thus potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
