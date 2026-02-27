BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

MSD patent details new WRN inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 26, 2026
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC (MSD) has reported compounds acting as Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents