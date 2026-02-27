BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Retex Pharmaceuticals divulges vasopressin V2 receptor antagonists

Feb. 26, 2026
Retex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has patented vasopressin V2 receptor antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of hyponatremia, cardiovascular disorders, autosomal dominant and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents