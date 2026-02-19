BioWorld - Thursday, February 19, 2026
AI transforming med tech in 2026; clinical need drives investments

Feb. 18, 2026
By Shani Alexander
Med-tech companies with an AI component in their solutions will certainly find investors willing to back them. AI after all, is being used to develop more effective, smarter technologies. However, investors will only deploy capital into innovations that address genuine clinical needs. The aging population is driving interest in devices targeting cardiovascular and musculoskeletal disorders, and other solutions geared toward neurological conditions, women’s health and diagnostics are also attracting investor attention.
