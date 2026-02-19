BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, February 19, 2026
First profit in six years positions Leo Pharma for long-awaited IPO
First profit in six years positions Leo Pharma for long-awaited IPO
Feb. 18, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
After 118 years as a private company, dermatology specialist Leo Pharma A/S is poised to complete an IPO after reporting a full-year net profit for the first time since 2018.
