First profit in six years positions Leo Pharma for long-awaited IPO

Feb. 18, 2026
By Nuala Moran
After 118 years as a private company, dermatology specialist Leo Pharma A/S is poised to complete an IPO after reporting a full-year net profit for the first time since 2018.
